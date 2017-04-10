Police arrest man charged in beating death of South Side pastor
Columbus police have arrested a South Side man charged with the beating death of a local pastor who had allowed him to live in an outbuilding on his property. Ricky Skinner, 42, was charged on Tuesday in the March 28 death of Joseph McDowell, 80. He was subsequently released from the hospital and arrested.
