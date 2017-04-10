Pedestrian struck by vehicle on East ...

There are 4 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 10 hrs ago, titled Pedestrian struck by vehicle on East Broad Street. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A pedestrian struck by at vehicle on the city's East Side remained in critical condition Saturday night, according to dispatchers. Columbus police were called to the crash at East Broad Street and Cardinal Park Drive at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.

bump thump thump

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 2 hrs ago
"It’s unclear what led to the collision."

Maybe it was LeMonjel-lo stepping in front of a moving car that shut down East Broad between Hamilton and I-270. I see them do it all the time.
Hog 6

Belle Center, OH

#2 2 hrs ago
bump thump thump wrote:
"It’s unclear what led to the collision."

Maybe it was LeMonjel-lo stepping in front of a moving car that shut down East Broad between Hamilton and I-270. I see them do it all the time.
So who cares?
bump thump thump

Reynoldsburg, OH

#3 2 hrs ago
Hog 6 wrote:
<quoted text>

So who cares?
Go choke on something.
Hog 13

Belle Center, OH

#4 1 hr ago
bump thump thump wrote:
<quoted text>

Go choke on something.
Find something?
