There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 13 hrs ago, titled Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash on West Side. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Passersby saw the 31-year-old man in the roadway at about 2:30 a.m. and called for help, according to Columbus police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of his family.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.