Out-of-town investors snap up central Ohio apartments
In the past three years, investment firms searching for bargains outside the nation's largest cities have paid more than $1.2 billion for 145 central Ohio complexes containing 30,000 apartments, according to Yardi Matrix, a commercial real-estate data company that tracks complexes with at least 50 apartments. "Interest from investors is incredibly strong," said D.J. Effler, senior vice president of Bellwether Enterprise's Columbus office.
