Out-of-town investors snap up central...

Out-of-town investors snap up central Ohio apartments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

In the past three years, investment firms searching for bargains outside the nation's largest cities have paid more than $1.2 billion for 145 central Ohio complexes containing 30,000 apartments, according to Yardi Matrix, a commercial real-estate data company that tracks complexes with at least 50 apartments. "Interest from investors is incredibly strong," said D.J. Effler, senior vice president of Bellwether Enterprise's Columbus office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clinton Aide Faces Lifetime Prison Sentence for... 16 min Free Pizza 4 U 8
Obama in hiding? 21 min Free Pizza 4 U 112
News Nine people shot at South Linden party hall 46 min They cannot kill ... 2
Will Obama Survive In Prison? 1 hr Free Pizza 4 U 130
FYI, How does FISA work? 1 hr They cannot kill ... 14
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 1 hr They cannot kill ... 237
Donald Trump President! 1 hr White Fangs 98
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,335,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC