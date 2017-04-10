OSU takes action after terrorist attack

Ohio State University is beefing up its emergency alert system and streamlining the way officials communicate in a crisis after a November car-and-knife attack exposed some flaws in the text-message procedure. Some campus contractors and visitors weren't aware of campuswide "Buckeye Alerts" to seek shelter during the attack that wounded more than a dozen people, according to the report obtained by The Associated Press through an open-records request.

