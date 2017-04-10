OSU takes action after terrorist attack
Ohio State University is beefing up its emergency alert system and streamlining the way officials communicate in a crisis after a November car-and-knife attack exposed some flaws in the text-message procedure. Some campus contractors and visitors weren't aware of campuswide "Buckeye Alerts" to seek shelter during the attack that wounded more than a dozen people, according to the report obtained by The Associated Press through an open-records request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversi...
|39 min
|Herbalife
|22
|A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea...
|57 min
|Duke for Mayor
|37
|Is Donald Just a Jackass or Not
|2 hr
|Jackasses
|2
|Columbus cop head stomp
|3 hr
|Head Stomper
|5
|Russia on verge of owning Citgo in America
|3 hr
|Well
|10
|No White House Dog for Trumps
|3 hr
|Loocy
|10
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|7 hr
|404 not found
|154
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC