One man killed, 2 others wounded in early morning shooting

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after one man was killed and two others were wounded in an early morning shooting on the West Side. Police were called out to the front of a residence in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive in the Hilltop just before 2 a.m. Monday.

