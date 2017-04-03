One dead, one critical in East Side shooting
One person was killed and another person was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on North Roosevelt Avenue on the East Side, Columbus police said. Police were called about 9:10 p.m. for multiple shots fired in the 300 block of North Roosevelt, a neighborhood largely comprised of duplex houses just north and east of Bexley city limits.
