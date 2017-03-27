Ohio awards millions in unbid IT contracts

"This position was unbid" … "No competitive procurement was issued" … "The rates seem to be excessive" ... "The agency did not complete any competitive process" ... "This position could have been filled … with rates at least $63 less per hour." And, time after time, their superiors at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services overrode those concerns to award millions of dollars in no-bid, information-technology contracts, frequently paying more than $200 an hour - often to a company employing one-time Administrative Services executives, a Dispatch investigation found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.