Ohio awards millions in unbid IT contracts
"This position was unbid" … "No competitive procurement was issued" … "The rates seem to be excessive" ... "The agency did not complete any competitive process" ... "This position could have been filled … with rates at least $63 less per hour." And, time after time, their superiors at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services overrode those concerns to award millions of dollars in no-bid, information-technology contracts, frequently paying more than $200 an hour - often to a company employing one-time Administrative Services executives, a Dispatch investigation found.
