Officer shoots man at hospital

Columbus police Friday morning had not released the name of a man shot and killed by an officer after the man pulled a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance to go into an emergency room. Police say the man was experiencing psychological problems and medics in Westerville who picked him up Thursday afternoon asked Columbus police to accompany them to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital on Cleveland Avenue where the shooting happened.

