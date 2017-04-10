North Market plan will do no harm if ...

North Market plan will do no harm if it keeps the charm

Plans for a renovated market were unveiled last week, showing the old, two-story building remodeled and connected to a steel-and-glass tower by an atrium. I'm OK with atriums and office towers, but when I enter the market itself, l still want to feel as if I'm entering something authentic and enterprising.  I love to eat there in no small part because it's the polar opposite of a mall food court.

