Nine people shot at South Linden party hall
There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 21 hrs ago, titled Nine people shot at South Linden party hall. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Columbus police were called to the area of Cleveland and 18th avenues at 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting, a police dispatcher said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#5 17 hrs ago
Easter egg hunts have become very competitive.
|
#6 15 hrs ago
They sure have
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N Korea has Alien Bodies!
|2 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|2
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|2 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|128
|Donald Trump President!
|4 hr
|Casual Observer
|107
|Obama in hiding?
|5 hr
|BizzyBee
|139
|US worse off economically than South Korea
|6 hr
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Holy Sh!t!!
|9 hr
|Nixon
|6
|I Don't Want Another President Like George Bush (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|d pants
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC