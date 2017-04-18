NEWS Engineered Profiles developed it...

NEWS Engineered Profiles developed its own training system

To keep up with goals of increasing sales and market share, the management of Engineered Profiles LLC knew the Columbus, Ohio, custom profile extruder needed to step up its game on hiring, training and retaining a strong group of employees. But instead of buying an off-the-shelf training program, they developed their own way - using highly skilled current extrusion operators as the teachers.

