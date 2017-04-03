New medical marijuana fees in Ohio ma...

New medical marijuana fees in Ohio may exceed program costs

There are 3 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled New medical marijuana fees in Ohio may exceed program costs.

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 4 hrs ago
Cha-CHING!

The Obvious

San Francisco, CA

#2 4 hrs ago
Why don't they just legalize it and be done with it.

Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#3 4 hrs ago
The Obvious wrote:
Why don't they just legalize it and be done with it.
Gotta keep their revenue streams.

woof

