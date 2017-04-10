Man shot in March outside pizza shop dies in hospital

Columbus police say a man who was shot March 31 outside a Southeast Side pizza restaurant died Monday night, raising the number of homicides this year to 35. Police were called at 10:43 p.m. to a Donatos Pizza in the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road on a report of a shooting. There, police found Clarence Harris, 37, laying on the ground and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He told police he was shot during a drug transaction and subsequent attempted robbery.

