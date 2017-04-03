Man charged in slaying of woman whose...

Man charged in slaying of woman whose body found in bin

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a recycling bin partially submerged in a creek has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder. Franklin County's prosecutor said Thursday that 29-year-old Andrew McGowan killed 22-year-old Gabriel Hinojosa and attempted to dispose of her body in a recycling bin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brio Tuscan Grille Easton 51 min 404 not found 8
men who wear nighties (Sep '13) 2 hr Nekkid 53
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 2 hr VET 24
Is Topix's Che censoring again? 2 hr Pioneer Waterland 19
News Reynoldsburg Couple Facing New Charges In Plot ... (Apr '15) 3 hr Tim 7
Hurry Hurry 4 hr Alex The Great 3
News #WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversi... 4 hr Super Storm Sandy 13
Average Joe Making Less, Obama a BS Book Multim... 4 hr Private Island 26
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Franklin County was issued at April 07 at 9:26PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC