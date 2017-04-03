Man charged in slaying of woman whose body found in bin
A man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a recycling bin partially submerged in a creek has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder. Franklin County's prosecutor said Thursday that 29-year-old Andrew McGowan killed 22-year-old Gabriel Hinojosa and attempted to dispose of her body in a recycling bin.
