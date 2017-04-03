#Leeleeinthelatenight: Man Killed After Intruding Into Property To Take A Shower
Homeowner Bruce Fanning, 59, found a few things out of place while checking on his property and noticed his front door had been kicked in. He than, entered into his home and realized a burglar was bathing in his shower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan Rice Unmasking: A Watergate-style Scandal
|1 min
|Male
|70
|Climate Change danger to all species, ecosystem...
|10 min
|Big Johnson
|29
|Russia is America's enemy! 😡
|11 min
|Festus
|11
|Trump is Delivering us over to Russia...watch
|43 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|McConnell: 'Nuclear' option helps Senate
|47 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Boo Hiss Panera sold to KK
|53 min
|Shadow_Hunter
|33
|Growing Amazon operations already employing mor...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC