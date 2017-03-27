Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Music Video]
There are 7 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Music Video].
The "Blessings" are plentiful in Lecrae 's new joy-filled, celebratory video for his new single with Ty Dolla $ign . The feel-good video tells a story familiar to a lot of us; fun, simple times in a house full of family and friends, sharing food, laughter and competition.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
I invested 42 seconds and didn't understand a word they said. No ROI here.
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Dann site is riddled with spyware.
|
#5 10 hrs ago
Steve Urckle and Little Wayne huh? Guess its not as bad as Paul McCartney and Kanye West.
|
#6 10 hrs ago
I blame Nixon.
|
#7 9 hrs ago
Obama put a tapp on the wires.
|
#8 9 hrs ago
With a name like Ty Dolla $ign it's got to be a good jam.
|
#9 9 hrs ago
It could be a recording of someone cutting a wet fart and it would still sound better than Fred Eaglesmith
|
|
