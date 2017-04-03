Khaled, Stop Asking About Drake's Vocals

Khaled, Stop Asking About Drake's Vocals

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

You ever have someone keep asking you something over, and over, and over, and over. Kind of how Stewie from "Family Guy" keeps calling for Louis, "mom, mum, mommy," Khaled does the same thing lol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KKK leaving fliers in many states including Ohi... 2 min Mr wonderful 15
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 2 min Oliver Canterberr... 11
trump needs Teleprompter Course. Now. 33 min BizzyBee 2
Is Topix's Che censoring again? 1 hr Big Johnson 2
News #WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversi... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 12
Average Joe Making Less, Obama a BS Book Multim... 1 hr Officer Mallory 23
News Two arrested on drug, food-stamp charges after ... 1 hr Big Johnson 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC