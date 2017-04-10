Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Her Pos...

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Her Post-Pregnancy Gems & Info On Her New Cooking Show [VIDEO]

On the red carpet for The Fate of the Furious in Atlanta, Shorty Mac caught up with Keshia Knight Pulliam and got some insight on her being a new mommy and her post-pregnancy snapback. Keshia also has a new line of spices and is working on her own cooking show! Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

