Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Her Post-Pregnancy Gems & Info On Her New Cooking Show [VIDEO]

On the red carpet for The Fate of the Furious in Atlanta, Shorty Mac caught up with Keshia Knight Pulliam and got some insight on her being a new mommy and her post-pregnancy snapback. Keshia also has a new line of spices and is working on her own cooking show!

