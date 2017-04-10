Kasich focuses attention on future
Gov. John Kasich was at Amazon's 800,000-plus-square-foot fulfillment center just outside of Columbus a few days back for a celebration of sorts of the new facility. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea, Syria, Russia.....💣㈐...
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|90
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|1 hr
|d pants
|144
|Trump American Hero, Champion of the Free World
|2 hr
|Less Donald Trumps
|8
|No White House Dog for Trumps
|3 hr
|Fido
|2
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|3 hr
|Math Professor
|120
|Does anyone know Michelle Whitehall? (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|china
|17
|Red Line
|8 hr
|free pizza 4U
|38
|A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea...
|8 hr
|Banned
|14
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC