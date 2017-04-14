Jenkins remains held in jail on sex c...

Jenkins remains held in jail on sex charges

Pastor Michelle Pringle-Yates, left, of Columbus, and Marlene Carson, a sex-trafficking survivor and founder of The Switch, a national anti-trafficking network in Columbus, attend a vigil for victims at Unity United Methodist Church. Inside a courtroom packed with onlookers, a Toledo pastor arrested last week on child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of children charges agreed Thursday to remain in the Lucas County jail without bond.

