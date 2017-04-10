J. Cole Fly-A-Way to California
Power 107 5 is giving you a chance to hang out with J. Cole! Listen for your chance to win a flyaway to see J. Cole in Los Angeles on July 11th. To win, all you have to do is join our text club by listening for the Key Word to text to 71007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus cop head stomp
|46 min
|Big Johnson
|1
|ChinkRemoved From UnitedAirLines Trump America
|49 min
|No Room 4immigrunts
|1
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|55 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|152
|#WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversi...
|1 hr
|Not Sodium Eartho...
|17
|A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea...
|2 hr
|Big Johnson
|23
|Omg.....our Educationional system is a failure....
|3 hr
|Guest
|5
|Trump Launch Tomahawks Into Chicago Illinois St...
|7 hr
|Trump Looks Old W...
|1
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|8 hr
|HaHa Millions Burned
|123
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC