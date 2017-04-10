Investigators to take questions on un...

Investigators to take questions on unsolved killing of 8

There are 2 comments on the WTOL-TV Toledo story from 20 hrs ago, titled Investigators to take questions on unsolved killing of 8. In it, WTOL-TV Toledo reports that:

DeWine and Re... . FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral services at Sciot... COLUMBUS, Ohio - Investigators plan to take questions about the massacre of eight family members in southern Ohio as the one-year anniversary of the still-unsolved killings approaches.

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 13 hrs ago
All the questions have been asked already. Answers would be more interesting.

probing Uranus

United States

#2 8 hrs ago
The answer is sex & money.

