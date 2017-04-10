Investigators to take questions on unsolved killing of 8
There are 2 comments on the WTOL-TV Toledo story from 20 hrs ago, titled Investigators to take questions on unsolved killing of 8. In it, WTOL-TV Toledo reports that:
DeWine and Re... . FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral services at Sciot... COLUMBUS, Ohio - Investigators plan to take questions about the massacre of eight family members in southern Ohio as the one-year anniversary of the still-unsolved killings approaches.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
All the questions have been asked already. Answers would be more interesting.
|
United States
|
#2 8 hrs ago
The answer is sex & money.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama in hiding?
|3 min
|Blue America
|43
|Charles ( the crier ) and Mike De Wniney!
|3 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
|17 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Ghenital Mutilations now available in Detroit
|24 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|R.I.P. J. Geils
|30 min
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Donald Trump President!
|1 hr
|White Fangs
|32
|4 Charged After Man's Home Robbed When He Was L... (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|coffee tea or me
|4
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|1 hr
|Trooff
|37
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC