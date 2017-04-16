Indiana College Aims To Guarantee Internships, Research Work
An Indiana liberal arts college is starting a new program aimed at guaranteeing a paid internship or research experience with faculty members before graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holy Sh!t!!
|3 min
|Nixon
|5
|Two Colored Pilots on United Airlines
|11 min
|Helen Roper
|12
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|12 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|117
|Obama in hiding?
|18 min
|Big Johnson
|129
|I Don't Want Another President Like George Bush (Oct '12)
|25 min
|d pants
|7
|Donald Trump President!
|2 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|106
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|2 hr
|Reality
|2
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|5 hr
|Hail Hydra
|220
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC