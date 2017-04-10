Ikea Columbus to open June 7, but a line-campersa welcome on June 5 Updated at

The Swedish home retailer will fling open the doors at 9 a.m. June 7 at its latest location, at the northeastern corner of I-71 and Gemini Place in the Polaris Centers of Commerce. Customers eager to be first in the new store will be allowed on the property to line up on June 5, 48 hours in advance of the doors opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.