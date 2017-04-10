Ikea Columbus to open June 7, but a l...

Ikea Columbus to open June 7, but a line-campersa welcome on June 5 Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Swedish home retailer will fling open the doors at 9 a.m. June 7 at its latest location, at the northeastern corner of I-71 and Gemini Place in the Polaris Centers of Commerce. Customers eager to be first in the new store will be allowed on the property to line up on June 5, 48 hours in advance of the doors opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama in hiding? 10 min d pants 21
spicer in trouble again. Foot in Mouth. 13 min Good Morning Inbr... 13
Will Obama Survive In Prison? 15 min The Spocker 14
News White Castle sponsors USA Luge slider search 34 min Big Johnson 2
Donald Trump President! 51 min John Miller 12
Big And Tall Changes Coming To North Market 58 min Big Johnson 10
News Kasich focuses attention on future 1 hr BizzyBee 11
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 7 hr d pants 194
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC