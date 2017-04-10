Homicide victim found inside black SUV in Near East Side

Homicide victim found inside black SU...

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating a body found Monday afternoon in an SUV in a parking lot at the rear of a boarded-up apartment building on the 1800 block of Gault Street in the Near East Side. Sgt. David Sicilian, first-shift homicide squad supervisor, said police received a call about 2:30 p.m. Monday suggesting that police might want to look in the parking lot behind the apartment building.

