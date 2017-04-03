Group files new plan to elect Columbu...

Group files new plan to elect Columbus council members from districts

Columbus City Council would expand to 13 members, including 10 elected from newly drawn districts, under the most recent plan by those who want to change the city charter - a plan that was unsuccessful last year. A nominating committee submitted a copy of the proposed charter amendment to the city clerk's office Monday.

