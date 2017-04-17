Gas price retreats

Gas price retreats

After two weeks of increases, the price of gas in Columbus started out the work week about 13 cents cheaper than the week before. AAA says prices at the pump moved to a 19-month high as driving demand increases and the switch is made to more expensive summer-blend gasoline.

