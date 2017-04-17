Gas price retreats
After two weeks of increases, the price of gas in Columbus started out the work week about 13 cents cheaper than the week before. AAA says prices at the pump moved to a 19-month high as driving demand increases and the switch is made to more expensive summer-blend gasoline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump adds to the swamp
|2 hr
|Bitsy Bentley
|32
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|3 hr
|Yung Jizzy
|194
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|3 hr
|Yung Jizzy
|221
|Where's the best Pizza Place?
|3 hr
|Pizza King
|9
|Donald Trump President!
|5 hr
|HRod 17
|125
|America Held Hostage Day 85
|6 hr
|Hrod 17
|23
|Should Democrats Be Jailed For Non-payment of T...
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|19
|Obama in hiding?
|13 hr
|Reality
|156
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC