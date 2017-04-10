Fraternal Order of Police Defends "Kicking" Columbus Officer
Columbus residents were outraged when video surfaced earlier this week of Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen appearing to kick Demarko Anderson while handcuffed in police custody. Later in the same day Columbus residents were even more upset to find out Officer Rosen was one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Henry Green in 2015.
