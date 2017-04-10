Fraternal Order of Police Defends "Ki...

Fraternal Order of Police Defends "Kicking" Columbus Officer

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Columbus residents were outraged when video surfaced earlier this week of Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen appearing to kick Demarko Anderson while handcuffed in police custody. Later in the same day Columbus residents were even more upset to find out Officer Rosen was one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Henry Green in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump approved Chemicals known to harm American... 13 min Waikiki murderers 9
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 31 min Waikiki murderers 175
Columbus cop head stomp 1 hr They cannot kill ... 14
News Kasich focuses attention on future 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2
Soros and Obama? 2 hr They cannot kill ... 5
R.I.P. J. Geils 2 hr They cannot kill ... 2
Rice in Prison? 3 hr Shadow_Hunter 2
A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea... 5 hr d pants 43
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC