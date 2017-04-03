There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 11 hrs ago, titled Four central Ohio Payless stores among those closing. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Payless will close nearly 400 underperforming locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico - including four in central Ohio - as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The Kansas-based specialty footwear retailer will also close additional stores from its fleet of 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries in the future. Local stores that will close include those at Eastland Mall; 3390 S. High St.,Columbus; 805 Memorial Dr., Lancaster; and Knox Village Square, Mount Vernon.

