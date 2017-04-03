Fort Rapids could reopen under new ownership
There are 8 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 12 hrs ago, titled Fort Rapids could reopen under new ownership. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort has been sold to a California investor who is studying options for the 343-room hotel and water park on the East Side. The property has been closed for a year, since Columbus police ordered it shuttered because of a series of health and safety violations. Tim Garrow, a Los Angeles-based representative for buyer Juzi Cui, said a decision and formal announcement about plans should come within 90 days.
#1 Yesterday
All I can find matching the buyer's name leads me to think he might be a doctor. Makes sense. An old joke in the real estate business is: "How do you turn a bad real estate investment into a great one? Sell it to a doctor."
#2 Yesterday
"What do you call 5 lawyers buried up to their necks in concrete? Not enough concrete."
" What's the difference between a fetus and a lawyer? The fetus at least has a chance at becoming human."
#3 21 hrs ago
Why don't sharks eat lawyers? Professional courtesy.
#4 20 hrs ago
What about fake lawyers who think foundation blocks are grey because " someone liked the color" ?
#5
Since: Oct 15
11,782
Location hidden
#6 17 hrs ago
Lol!
#6
Since: Oct 15
11,782
Location hidden
#7 17 hrs ago
We believe it...
Lol!
#8 15 hrs ago
How did Trump turn a horrible real estate investment into a $55 million profit?
He sold it to a Russian.
#9 15 hrs ago
Do you know what the difference between unlawful and illegal is?
One's against the law, the other is a sick bird.
