Fingerprints lead to arrest in 1985 slaying of Ohio woman
Authorities say fingerprints obtained in 2015 have led to the arrest and indictment of a man in the fatal shooting of a central Ohio woman in the mid-1980s. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office in Columbus announced Monday that 63-year-old Douglas Krumlauf has been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Sharla Spangler.
