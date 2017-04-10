Fingerprints lead to arrest in 1985 s...

Fingerprints lead to arrest in 1985 slaying of Ohio woman

Authorities say fingerprints obtained in 2015 have led to the arrest and indictment of a man in the fatal shooting of a central Ohio woman in the mid-1980s. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office in Columbus announced Monday that 63-year-old Douglas Krumlauf has been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Sharla Spangler.

