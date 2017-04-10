Drake Is One Lead Nominees for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
I'm DJn his set so we bout to set Columbus on Y" Y" Y" Y" #DownWithTheKing 12. #rp @LILDonAIR: "I said "hey @djmrking we should dress alike!" He said "that's corny."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia on verge of owning Citgo in America
|19 min
|RuffnReddy
|11
|Omg.....our Educationional system is a failure....
|25 min
|RuffnReddy
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversi...
|31 min
|Big Johnson
|24
|Columbus cop head stomp
|35 min
|Fat Slob
|7
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|1 hr
|Fat Slob
|155
|A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea...
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|37
|Is Donald Just a Jackass or Not
|5 hr
|Jackasses
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC