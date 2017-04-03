Do It For The 'Gram: NeNe Leakes Show...

Do It For The 'Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Body

There are 3 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 14 hrs ago, titled Do It For The 'Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Body. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

The To Tell The Truth judge showed off her bikini body in a post writing, "Spring Break #2017 with the kiddies #lifeofnene." Next, NeNe graced the 'Gram with another shot of herself looking regal in her royal blue, bejeweled two-piece.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 13 hrs ago
That is not a bikini face.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
doesnt matter

Columbus, OH

#3 6 hrs ago
she wouldn't give either one of your losers the time of day.
Now GIT!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ulteriormotive Johnson

Reynoldsburg, OH

#4 6 hrs ago
doesnt matter wrote:
she wouldn't give either one of your losers the time of day.
Now GIT!!!
If it's not in a KFC bucket I don't give dark meat the time of day.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes 50 min Oliver Canterberr... 10
Betsy DeVos' brother had secret meeting regardi... 1 hr Rosneft and Loans 6
Koch' have operatives in top WH positions 1 hr Alexander Bortnikov 4
Susan Rice Unmasking: A Watergate-style Scandal 1 hr Britefart 20
Trump and Pence losing popularity 1 hr Eva 45
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 2 hr Bigly Nuclear Winta 115
What's up with trump golfing all the time? 4 hr Barometer Johnson 5
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC