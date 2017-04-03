Delaware employee recognized by Inter...

Delaware employee recognized by Interim Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Salo Inc., Interim HealthCare's largest franchisee, recently announced its annual leader awards.The Columbus-based franchisee recognized local offices and individuals for outstanding performance in 2016, including Megan Gamble from Interim HealthCare of Delaware, who earned this year's Stella's Calling Award.Each year, the Stella's Calling Award is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Launch Tomahawks Into Chicago Illinois St... 19 min Trump Looks Old W... 1
A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea... 25 min Rolling Stone Mag... 16
No White House Dog for Trumps 26 min That Explains It 5
dana turtle (May '15) 46 min Doug Adair 77
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 1 hr HaHa Millions Burned 123
Topix: How to make a Profit from Bigotry, 2.0 1 hr d pants 25
News Cooper Stadium project stalls as developer duck... 1 hr 404 not found 5
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 7 hr d pants 144
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC