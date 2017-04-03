Delaware employee recognized by Interim Healthcare

Salo Inc., Interim HealthCare's largest franchisee, recently announced its annual leader awards.The Columbus-based franchisee recognized local offices and individuals for outstanding performance in 2016, including Megan Gamble from Interim HealthCare of Delaware, who earned this year's Stella's Calling Award.Each year, the Stella's Calling Award is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.