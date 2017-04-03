Death of man at Southeast Side apartment being treated as homicide, police say
Police were initially called at 2:39 p.m. on an unknown complaint at an apartment on the 4500 block of Refugee Road before the body was discovered, said Sgt. Rich Weiner, spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|10 min
|d pants
|27
|H H Greg closing
|19 min
|Maytag
|7
|March Jobs Creation much lower than Feb. 2017. bad
|33 min
|Federal Reserved
|8
|US strike against Syria increases Syrian Refuge...
|4 hr
|OrangeSmokeScreen
|2
|men who wear nighties (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Country Boy
|54
|Brio Tuscan Grill at Easton
|6 hr
|404 not found
|3
|Is Topix's Che censoring again?
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC