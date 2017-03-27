Crime Stoppers: Columbus police seeking East Side burglar
Columbus police need help finding a burglar who targeted a home on the city's East Side more than a month ago. As part of Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week, police are hoping that an image caught on a home surveillance camera will lead to an arrest. Just after 10 a.m. on Feb, 22, a man can be seen entering through a kitchen window of a residence on Burlington Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate geese (Mar '11)
|19 min
|Squatch is my friend
|6
|15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightcl...
|21 min
|In da club
|8
|Obama Terrible for Economic Growth, And Now aMu...
|28 min
|Riboflavin Johnson
|17
|Baby boomers ruined America, according to this ...
|45 min
|UTrashy
|19
|No fairy-tale ending for geese in this park | T... (Jul '10)
|49 min
|Sally
|4
|Trump and Pence losing popularity
|55 min
|ha
|36
|Columbus still seeks to trim cost of recycling ...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|35
|Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ...
|3 hr
|Big Johnson
|28
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC