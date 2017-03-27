Crime Stoppers: Columbus police seeki...

Crime Stoppers: Columbus police seeking East Side burglar

Columbus police need help finding a burglar who targeted a home on the city's East Side more than a month ago. As part of Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week, police are hoping that an image caught on a home surveillance camera will lead to an arrest.  Just after 10 a.m. on Feb, 22, a man can be seen entering through a kitchen window of a residence on Burlington Avenue.

