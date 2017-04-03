Cooper Stadium project stalls as deve...

Cooper Stadium project stalls as developer ducks questions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

What's remaining of Cooper Stadium's grandstand sat bleakly under a heavy gray sky last week. Large boards have replaced many of the picture windows in the suites that line the top of the grandstand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 2 min HaHa Burning Mill... 118
Trump American Hero, Champion of the Free World 11 min More Navy Tomahawks 5
Does anyone know Michelle Whitehall? (Mar '10) 55 min china 17
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 1 hr Waikiki murderers 143
North Korea, Syria, Russia.....💣㈐... 1 hr 404 not found 85
Red Line 2 hr free pizza 4U 38
A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea... 2 hr Banned 14
Topix: How to make a Profit from Bigotry, 2.0 11 hr Free Pizza 4 U 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC