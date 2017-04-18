Columbus Zoo to show off first of three polar bear cubs Updated at

Columbus Zoo to show off first of thr...

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's polar bears gave birth to the only captive cubs in the country last year. And after spending months in a den and behind the scenes, one finally will emerge Wednesday.  New mother Anana and her 5-month-old cub will go on public display at the Polar Frontier exhibit when the zoo opens at 9 a.m. A special announcement will follow at 9:10 a.m. and be streamed on Facebook Live.

