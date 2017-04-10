Columbus woman found in SUV was beaten to death, police say.
A Columbus woman was fatally beaten in a Near East Side apartment two days before her body was found Monday in the back of an SUV parked behind the apartment building, Columbus police say. Darryl Joe Lee, 59, who lived in the 1800 Gault Street apartment and owns the black GMC SUV, is now charged with murder in the death of Deloris D. Williams, 51. SWAT officers arrested Lee on Monday night on the West Side, and detectives charged him in the death of Williams, whose last known address was on the Northeast Side.
