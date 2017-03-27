Columbus still seeks to trim cost of ...

Columbus still seeks to trim cost of recycling contract

The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus officials tasked with ironing out a new contract for recycling and yard-waste pickup considered several options to cut costs before ultimately accepting Rumpke's price increase. They considered a one-year extension to give more time to negotiate the bid, which was 50 percent higher than the previous contract.

