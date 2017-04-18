Columbus police investigating fatal s...

Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on South Side

18 hrs ago

Columbus police and fire were called at 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting inside a two-story frame house in the 1300 block of East Kossuth Street. The gunman ran from the scene, police said.

