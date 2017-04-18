Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on South Side
Columbus police and fire were called at 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting inside a two-story frame house in the 1300 block of East Kossuth Street. The gunman ran from the scene, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mods Taking Schorched Earth Stance On Topix Col...
|6 min
|MarkJ-
|15
|America Held Hostage Day 87
|15 min
|MarkJ-
|4
|Where's the best Pizza Place?
|17 min
|Pizza Pizza
|21
|Georgia versus Hollywood (libs lost again)
|37 min
|BBB
|11
|North Korea Is Ready For War. Are We?
|42 min
|MarkJ-
|2
|Ivanka trademarked???
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|15
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|1 hr
|Trooff
|185
|Trump adds to the swamp
|3 hr
|Big B
|44
|Obama in hiding?
|16 hr
|Zoro
|142
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC