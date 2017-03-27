Columbus plans to grow emergency reserves to $80 million
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 42 min ago, titled Columbus plans to grow emergency reserves to $80 million. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
The Columbus City Council will vote tonight on a resolution that would expand and extend its goal to set aside millions of dollars for a future budget crisis. The city's current goal is to hit $75 million in its rainy day fund by the end of 2018.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 16 min ago
Sounds like time for a tax cut.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Terrible for Economic Growth, And Now aMu...
|8 min
|Duke for Mayor
|16
|A Special Prosecutor is Needed
|9 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|50
|Columbus still seeks to trim cost of recycling ...
|14 min
|Big Johnson
|1
|Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ...
|22 min
|Big Johnson
|28
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|38 min
|UTrashy
|84
|Ramble On
|1 hr
|What the heck
|6
|Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants...
|1 hr
|d pants
|34
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC