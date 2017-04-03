Columbus man pleads not guilty to Tok...

Columbus man pleads not guilty to Tokes murder

Brian Lee Golsby pleaded not guilty today to 18 felony charges stemming from the February murder of 21-year-old Monclova Township native Reagan Delaney Tokes and six prior Columbus robberies. Golsby kept his head down during most of his arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

