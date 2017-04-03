Columbus man pleads not guilty to Tokes murder
Brian Lee Golsby pleaded not guilty today to 18 felony charges stemming from the February murder of 21-year-old Monclova Township native Reagan Delaney Tokes and six prior Columbus robberies. Golsby kept his head down during most of his arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.
