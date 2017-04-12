Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...
April 12, 2017 - The Ohio Afterschool Network held a statewide Municipal Summit on Afterschool and Expanded Learning today at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by National League of Cities President and Cleveland Councilmember Matt Zone, featured speakers included Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nation's Cities Weekly.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big And Tall Changes Coming To North Market
|1 hr
|404 not found
|8
|Obama in hiding?
|1 hr
|Fact
|18
|spicer in trouble again. Foot in Mouth.
|2 hr
|Big B
|8
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|2 hr
|d pants
|12
|Full Frontal w/ Samantha Bee
|2 hr
|Big B
|3
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|2 hr
|d pants
|194
|March Jobs Creation much lower than Feb. 2017. bad
|2 hr
|Big B
|43
|Columbus cop head stomp
|7 hr
|d pants
|28
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC