Columbus Hosts 2017 Statewide Municipal...

April 12, 2017 - The Ohio Afterschool Network held a statewide Municipal Summit on Afterschool and Expanded Learning today at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by National League of Cities President and Cleveland Councilmember Matt Zone, featured speakers included Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

