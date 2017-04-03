Columbus gets Weinland Park carryout ...

Columbus gets Weinland Park carryout to close for 3 months

13 hrs ago

A Weinland Park carryout that Columbus officials and neighbors say attracted crime and drug sales will be closed for at least three months under the terms of a settlement the city reached with the owner on Monday. In January, city attorneys filed a complaint again the owner of the building housing Natalia's, 1293 Summit St., as well as the operator.

