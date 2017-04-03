Columbus board sells three school buildings
An established, 17-year Columbus charter school operation has accomplished what many charters only dream of - owning actual school buildings. Columbus Board of Education on Tuesday approved the purchase of two of its buildings by the Graham Family of Schools.
