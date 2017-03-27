Cochlear implant helps Columbus senior hear again
After 26 years of living in a nearly silent world, Bruce Mills couldn't wait to hear his wife's voice again. She did it without so much as a glance in his direction because she didn't want to tip him off to her ploy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ...
|42 min
|Sally
|22
|Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants...
|1 hr
|Hector
|19
|Obama Terrible for Economic Growth, And Now aMu...
|1 hr
|ThankGodNegro Gone
|10
|Russians mock Democrats for Apri Fools Day
|1 hr
|Jack Daw
|12
|Reynoldsburg: Dangerous Wild Animal Temporary H...
|1 hr
|Jack Daw
|2
|Two names to start your day
|1 hr
|Jack Daw
|3
|Obama Book Barbeque, Wanna Chip In?
|1 hr
|ThankGodNegro Gone
|1
|Donald Trump Administration
|4 hr
|p dance
|793
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC