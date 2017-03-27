Cochlear implant helps Columbus senio...

Cochlear implant helps Columbus senior hear again

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

After 26 years of living in a nearly silent world, Bruce Mills couldn't wait to hear his wife's voice again. She did it without so much as a glance in his direction because she didn't want to tip him off to her ploy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ... 42 min Sally 22
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... 1 hr Hector 19
Obama Terrible for Economic Growth, And Now aMu... 1 hr ThankGodNegro Gone 10
Russians mock Democrats for Apri Fools Day 1 hr Jack Daw 12
Reynoldsburg: Dangerous Wild Animal Temporary H... 1 hr Jack Daw 2
Two names to start your day 1 hr Jack Daw 3
Obama Book Barbeque, Wanna Chip In? 1 hr ThankGodNegro Gone 1
Donald Trump Administration 4 hr p dance 793
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,001,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC