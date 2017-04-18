City attorney rules against latest Co...

City attorney rules against latest Columbus ward ballot proposal

13 hrs ago

Columbus City Attorney Richard C. Pfeiffer says the latest attempt to create a ward-based city council violates city rules for ballot initiatives. The plan submitted April 3 by a group attempting to change the makeup of council would create a mix of district and at-large representatives, update campaign finance regulations and create a public fund to finance city campaigns.

