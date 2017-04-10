Chief: Quick review of officer accuse...

Chief: Quick review of officer accused of kicking cuffed man

Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther, front center, joined by city officials and council members including Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs, far right, expresses his concern Tuesday, April 11, 2017, news conference in Columbus, Ohio, over a police officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head, du, Jacobs said Tuesday she's fast-tracking an investigation into the case, with a report expected within two weeks. By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus police chief said Tuesday she's fast-tracking an investigation into the case of an officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

