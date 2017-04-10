Chief: Quick review of officer accused of kicking cuffed man
Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther, front center, joined by city officials and council members including Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs, far right, expresses his concern Tuesday, April 11, 2017, news conference in Columbus, Ohio, over a police officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head, du, Jacobs said Tuesday she's fast-tracking an investigation into the case, with a report expected within two weeks. By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus police chief said Tuesday she's fast-tracking an investigation into the case of an officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Frontal w/ Samantha Bee
|5 min
|Big B
|1
|Donald Trump President!
|6 min
|Pale Rider
|6
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|6 min
|Waikiki murders
|192
|Obama in hiding?
|19 min
|Peek A Boo
|15
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|24 min
|Earth Day
|11
|Student charged with bringing loaded pistol to ...
|37 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Big And Tall Changes Coming To North Market
|39 min
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Soros and Obama?
|2 hr
|d pants
|29
|Columbus cop head stomp
|2 hr
|d pants
|28
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC